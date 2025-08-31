Hungarian FM states EU seeks long-term war in Russia’s, Ukraine war
(MENAFN) Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto has accused the European Union of gearing up for an extended conflict rather than pursuing peace in the Russia-Ukraine war.
Szijjarto stated on X that the European Commission has effectively become the “Ukrainian Commission,” putting Kiev’s interests ahead of those of EU member states.
“At today’s EU foreign ministers’
meeting in Copenhagen it became clear that Brussels and most member states are preparing for a long war, not peace. They want to send tens of billions of euros to Ukraine for soldiers’ salaries, drones, weapons, and the operation of the Ukrainian state,” Szijjarto said.
He added, “There was huge pressure for the fast-tracked EU accession of Ukraine, new sanctions on Russian energy,” as well as an additional €6 billion ($7 billion) to support Ukraine’s military efforts.
The minister also criticized the EU for neglecting Hungary’s concerns, noting, “Hungarians in Transcarpathia and our energy security, still refusing to answer the joint letter we sent with Slovakia on Ukraine endangering our supply route.”
Tensions between Budapest and Kiev have grown following several Ukrainian attacks on the Druzhba oil pipeline, a major route for Russian and Kazakh crude to Slovakia and Hungary. Hungary has also accused Ukraine of violating the rights of ethnic Hungarians in the Transcarpathia region.
Hungary has declined to supply weapons to Kiev, criticized EU sanctions on Moscow, and opposed Ukraine’s membership in both NATO and the EU. Meanwhile, the EU’s top diplomat, Kaja Kallas, pledged to continue arming Ukraine and “increase pressure on Russia” after the foreign ministers’ meeting.
Szijjarto stated on X that the European Commission has effectively become the “Ukrainian Commission,” putting Kiev’s interests ahead of those of EU member states.
“At today’s EU foreign ministers’
meeting in Copenhagen it became clear that Brussels and most member states are preparing for a long war, not peace. They want to send tens of billions of euros to Ukraine for soldiers’ salaries, drones, weapons, and the operation of the Ukrainian state,” Szijjarto said.
He added, “There was huge pressure for the fast-tracked EU accession of Ukraine, new sanctions on Russian energy,” as well as an additional €6 billion ($7 billion) to support Ukraine’s military efforts.
The minister also criticized the EU for neglecting Hungary’s concerns, noting, “Hungarians in Transcarpathia and our energy security, still refusing to answer the joint letter we sent with Slovakia on Ukraine endangering our supply route.”
Tensions between Budapest and Kiev have grown following several Ukrainian attacks on the Druzhba oil pipeline, a major route for Russian and Kazakh crude to Slovakia and Hungary. Hungary has also accused Ukraine of violating the rights of ethnic Hungarians in the Transcarpathia region.
Hungary has declined to supply weapons to Kiev, criticized EU sanctions on Moscow, and opposed Ukraine’s membership in both NATO and the EU. Meanwhile, the EU’s top diplomat, Kaja Kallas, pledged to continue arming Ukraine and “increase pressure on Russia” after the foreign ministers’ meeting.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Invromining Expands AI Quant Infrastructure To Broaden Access To Digital Asset Strategies
- BTCC Summer Festival 2025 Unites Japan's Web3 Community
- Argentina Real Estate Market Size, Growth, Trends & Outlook 2033
- United States Animal Health Market Size, Industry Trends, Share, Growth And Report 2025-2033
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Latin America Mobile Payment Market To Hit USD 1,688.0 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment