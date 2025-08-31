Serving Homeland An Honour: Culture Minister

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Culture H E Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Hamad Al-Thani yesterday honoured winners of the fourth Qatar Volunteer Shield Award 2025, during a ceremony held at the ministry's headquarters for the volunteers who made exceptional efforts in organising major cultural and national events.

Addressing the ceremony, the Minister of Culture affirmed that good deeds and volunteering are not merely random acts, but rather a sublime mission that epitomises the spirit of patriotism, underscoring the precepts of goodness that continue to beat in the hearts of the people of Qatar.

He hailed the volunteers as the helping hands that always pitch in where needed, and generous hearts that know nothing but giving.

This honouring is a credible recognition of the fact that they are role models for generations to come, a beacon that illuminates the path for young people to learn that serving the homeland is an honour and that dedication to people represents the most sublime actions, he underlined.

The Minister of Culture extended his gratitude to the Qatar Voluntary Center as a warm incubator and broader platform that has fused individual initiatives with the national vision, making the volunteers' efforts a quintessential force for a better future.

He extended his profound gratitude to the volunteers, wishing them Godspeed to continue being a treasure for this nation, whose love is reflected through their deeds.

A total of 12 winners of this award were honoured at the ceremony in recognition of their long careers in serving the community, Director of the Qatar Voluntary Center, Moeed Al Qahtani said.

Al Qahtani said they were selected following extensive competitions, with 38 volunteers applying for the award; 12 of them were chosen by a professional panel after assessing the footprint and dedication they had demonstrated.

A new project focusing on specialised volunteering in several fields, including medical volunteering, communications volunteering, event coordination volunteering, mentorship and organisational volunteering, and administrative volunteering, has been launched, in addition to cultural ambassador/community outreach volunteering and community impact volunteering, he outlined, highlighting the center's future programmes, he pointed out.

The center announced preparations to organise Gift Camp at the end of the year, celebrate International Volunteer Day, hold the Volunteer Work Forum, and prepare to participate in Qatar's National Day events, as well as a wide array of sports and cultural festivals and championships across the nation, all within its efforts to instil a culture of giving and advance volunteer work in the community.