Modi, Xi meet to discuss diplomatic ties
(MENAFN) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping met in Tianjin on Sunday for a major diplomatic engagement, coinciding with the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit hosted by China. The meeting marks Modi’s first visit to China since 2018 and follows months of efforts by both countries to stabilize ties after prolonged border tensions. The two leaders previously met last October in Kazan, Russia, during the BRICS summit.
“Our relationship got a positive direction. There is peace and stability on the borders,” Modi said. He also highlighted the resumption of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, an important pilgrimage to Mount Kailash and Manasarovar in the Tibetan autonomous region of China, and plans to restart direct flights between the two nations.
“The interests of 2.8 billion people of both countries are linked to our cooperation. This will also pave the way for the welfare of the entire humanity. We are committed to taking our relations forward on the basis of mutual trust, respect and sensitivity,” Modi added.
The talks come as India and China work to repair relations following a deadly border clash in June 2020. They also occur amid the backdrop of recent US tariffs on India, which were imposed by the Trump administration in response to trade policies and continued oil dealings with Russia.
Prior to the leaders’ meeting, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi visited New Delhi, where India and China held the 24th round of talks between special representatives on the boundary issue, co-chaired by Wang Yi and Indian National Security Adviser Ajit Doval.
