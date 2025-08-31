Brazil's Tax Relief Plan Stalls As Lawmakers Clash Over Who Should Pay The Bill
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's government wants to exempt everyone earning up to 5,000 reais a month (about 930 dollars) from paying income tax. The Chamber of Deputies already approved urgency for the bill, and officials say it must pass in 2025 to take effect in 2026. About ten million taxpayers would stop paying, while millions more just above that threshold would pay less. The measure comes with a price. The Ministry of Finance estimates a revenue loss of 25.8 billion reais in 2026. To cover it, the bill drafted by Chamber president Arthur Lira introduces a“minimum tax” for very high earners. Those making more than 600,000 reais a year would face a rising levy that tops out at 10 percent for incomes above 1.2 million reais. Dividend payments sent abroad would also be taxed. Government projections show these changes could raise 34.1 billion reais, enough to cover the shortfall. The real fight is not over the exemption itself, which has broad political support, but over how to fund it. Leaders of the Progressive Party and União Brasil want to raise the social contribution on net profits from the country's largest banks, those earning over one billion reais. They argue this option spares ordinary professionals, but critics warn banks could pass costs on to clients. The Liberal Party prefers to tax online betting companies, a fast-growing sector, instead of high earners. A harder line faction even wants to double the exemption to 10,000 reais and abandon all compensation, a move Finance officials warn would blow a hole in the budget. The story behind the story is political. President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has made tax relief for lower and middle earners a flagship promise, but Congress wants to shape the details to its own advantage. With elections approaching in 2026, every party is eager to claim credit for putting money back into voters' pockets without being blamed for new taxes elsewhere. The numbers are not in dispute. The exemption up to 5,000 reais, the 25.8 billion reais cost, and the projected 34.1 billion reais in new revenue come directly from government calculations. The sticking point is who pays: wealthy individuals, big banks, or betting companies. Until lawmakers settle that, the bill remains stuck, even though few dare oppose it openly.
