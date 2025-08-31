War Update: 182 Combat Engagements On Frontline Over Past Day, Fiercest Fighting In Pokrovsk, Lyman Sectors

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook in the operational update as of 08:00 on Sunday, August 31.

The Russians carried out one massive missile-air strike with 48 rockets, two missile strikes and 79 airstrikes, deploying three missiles and dropping 161 guided bombs. They also conducted 4,475 artillery strikes, including 51 from MLRS, and deployed 5,563 kamikaze drones.

Russian air strikes targeted settlements including Velyka Berizka, Rivne (Sumy region), Bilohiria, Komyshuvakha (Zaporizhzhia region), Chornobaivka, Lvove (Kherson region), Ivanivka (Odesa region).

Ukrainian aviation, missile troops, and artillery struck two clusters of enemy personnel and equipment, one command post, and two ammunition depots.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors , 14 enemy attacks were repelled; Russia conducted 17 airstrikes, dropping 43 guided aerial bombs, and 194 artillery strikes, including two with MLRS.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector , 11 Russian attacks were stopped near Vovchansk, Hlyboke, Kamianka, and toward Novovasylivka.

In the Kupiansk sector , Ukrainian force repelled nine enemy attacks near Petropavlivka and Kupiansk.

In the Lyman sector , Russian forces conducted 30 attacks aimed at breaching Ukrainian defenses near Novyi Myr, Kolodiazi, Dibrova, Hrekivka, Karpivka, and toward Druzheliubivka, Shandryholove, Dronivka.

In the Siversk sector , Ukrainian forces stopped seven attacks near Serebrianka.

In the Kramatorsk sector , the Russians launched seven attacks near Stupochky and toward Podilske.

In the Toretsk sector , 10 Russian attacks were reported near Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar, Katerynivka, and Poltavka.

In the Pokrovsk sector , the Ukrainian defenders halted 50 enemy assaults near the settlements of Shakhove, Sukhetske, Nikanorivka, Volodymyrivka, Novoeconomichne, Myroliubivka, Chervonyi Lyman, Promin, Lysivka, Zvirove, Rodynske, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novoukrainka, and toward Pokrovsk and Zolotyi Kolodiaz.

In the Novopavlivka sector , 26 clashes occurred near Oleksandrohrad, Maliivka, Shevchenko, Zelene Pole, Filia, Yalta, toward Novoselivka and Komyshuvakha.

In the Orikhiv sector , Russian forces attacked the Ukrainian positions five times near Kamianske.

In the Huliaipole and Prydniprovske sectors , no offensive activity was observed.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors , no signs of Russian offensive groupings were detected.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, overall Russian combat losses in the war against Ukraine from February 24, 2022, to August 31, 2025, amount to 1,082,140 personnel, including 810 in the past 24 hours.