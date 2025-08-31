Kuwait Boosts Food Hospitality With Bloggers' Support
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) News report by Fahad Al-Saeed
KUWAIT, Aug 31 (KUNA) -- Amid fierce competition, Kuwait is solidifying its role as a leading regional food and hospitality destination, boosted by quality restaurants and enhanced service.
Digital restaurant bloggers have significantly promoted Kuwait's vibrant culinary scene, attracting diverse food enthusiasts and raising the country's culinary tourism.
Restaurant bloggers have also evolved into professional digital media entities, using high-quality tools to provide detailed reviews.
Their influential evaluations have significantly impacted consumer choices, public perception, and restaurant sales.
Recent studies have revealed that consumers heavily rely on bloggers' opinions, making them a strong influence that drives restaurants to enhance service and product quality to avoid losses.
According to Scotts International Research, Kuwait's food service market earned approximately USD 3.25 billion in 2024, with projections to reach USD 4.88 billion by 2029, at a compound annual growth rate of 8.4 percent.
Meanwhile, the global company, Verified Markets, predicted that Kuwait's restaurant, cafe, and cloud kitchen market would reach USD 38 billion by 2032, driven by 10 percent annual growth and rising tourism-related revenues.
According to the Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority, the tourism sector is projected to grow from USD 522 million in 2021 to about USD 1.13 billion by the end of this year.
One of the most prominent challenges facing bloggers is maintaining the credibility of their reviews amid rising paid collaborations.
Food bloggers have called for clear professional standards, such as full disclosure of partnerships and objective evaluation criteria, as their role is expected to expand in supporting Kuwait's tourism and economic growth.
In an interview with KUNA, blogger Abdulrahman Al-Qwaiee said that restaurant blogging in Kuwait has evolved significantly, shifting from a hobby to a profession that shapes public taste and contributes to the country's cultural identity.
He stressed that a successful blogger must be able to assess diverse cuisines and ingredients, especially in a country known for its wide range of local and international dining options.
Al-Qwaiee also highlighted the strong appeal of local Kuwaiti restaurants, which preserve and promote the country's authentic culinary heritage.
For his part, blogger Abdulaziz Al-Najjar shared that his blogging began with healthy food tips for friends and followers, later evolving into the concept of an "open meal," where athletes treat themselves after a week of disciplined eating and exercise.
He added that Kuwait has become a key destination for food enthusiasts, driven by the diverse tastes of its people, which motivates restaurants to elevate food quality and service.
Al-Najjar emphasized that bloggers now hold greater influence, thanks to their credibility and transparency, which strengthen public trust in their recommendations.
Blogger Moath Adnan shared that his journey began by spontaneously reviewing dishes from various restaurants on social media, which directly impacted some restaurants' sales.
He noted Kuwait's long-standing exposure to international cuisines since the 1960s, shaping Kuwaitis taste and perception.
Adnan stressed the importance of credibility, rejecting promotions for products he does not personally endorse, and called for a clear professional framework to guide bloggers' work. (end)
