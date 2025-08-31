Qatar, Oman Enhance Ties In Ports And Logistics

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Transport (MoT) H E Mohammed Abdullah Al-Maadeed has paid a visit to the Port of Salalah and its operational facilities in Oman. He was escorted by his Oman counterpart H E Eng. Khamis bin Mohammed Al-Shamakh and briefed by the Chief Corporate Affairs Officer of Salalah Port Services Co. Mohammed Al Mashani on the port's operational capacity, and future development plans. Qatar and Oman continue enhancing their cooperation and exchange of expertise in the areas of ports and logistic services to support regional and global trade and to further develop the maritime transportation industry.