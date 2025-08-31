HBKU Advancing Future Of Medicine And Public Health

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Over the years, science has made remarkable advancements in understanding the complex mechanisms that control human health and the body.

One of the most groundbreaking discoveries is the realization that factors such as diet, stress, exposure to toxins, and even childhood experiences can profoundly impact gene expression, influencing long-term health outcomes.

This emerging field of research, known as epigenetics, has become a focal point at Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU), a member of Qatar Foundation (QF), which is making significant strides in advancing this cutting-edge discipline.

In alignment with its mission to drive transformative scientific research, HBKU is exploring how a combination of environmental, lifestyle, behavioral, and genetic factors interact to influence gene expression.

An Associate Professor at the College of Health and Life Sciences at HBKU, Dr. Nady El Hajj said,“Epigenetics is the study of how external factors, such as diet, lifestyle, and environment, affect the way our genes function.

“These changes help determine how our genotype – our genetic makeup – is expressed in our phenotype – our physical traits characteristics – impacting everything from disease development to the way we age,” he said.

Dr. El Hajj and his team are studying the role of epigenetics in aging and longevity, focusing on how DNA methylation – the process by which a methyl group is added to DNA – influences the aging process.

“We are using a tool called epigenetic clocks that measure DNA methylation at specific sites to predict both chronological and biological age,” said Dr. El Hajj.“This allows us to assess not only someone's biological age, but also how lifestyle factors, like diet and exercise, can impact their true biological age.”

According to Dr. El Hajj, the significance of studying biological age cannot be overstated.“Two individuals of the same chronological age may have very different biological ages,” he says.“For example, someone with a healthy lifestyle will have a younger biological age than someone with a poor diet and unhealthy habits.”

Dr. El Hajj's work extends to the detection of diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease through epigenetic biomarkers. As he explains:“Epigenetic changes can occur early in disease progression, sometimes even before symptoms manifest, allowing for timely intervention.”

Studying epigenetics is crucial for developing personalized medicine, where treatments can be tailored to an individual's epigenetic profile.

In addition to these advancements, Dr. El Hajj and his team are investigating the impact of epigenetics on mental health, particularly how traumatic experiences can leave an imprint on the epigenome.“Epigenetic modifications have been shown to affect genes linked to mental health conditions, such as post-traumatic stress disorder,” he said.

“People who experience trauma, whether from war or other life events, can pass on epigenetic changes that influence their mental health. This raises important questions about the potential intergenerational impact of trauma.”

HBKU is also exploring how these epigenetic changes may be inherited across generations.“There is evidence that certain epigenetic modifications, especially those caused by environmental stressors, can be passed down from parents to their children,” said Dr. El Hajj.