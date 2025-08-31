Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Video: Kashmir's Tourism And Startups Take Center Stage At Bayaan Event

2025-08-31 02:44:24
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Kashmir's entrepreneurial and tourism landscape takes center stage as Anupam Mittal, founder of Shaadi, and celebrated model Anchal Kumar host an exclusive startup meet at Bayaan House, Srinagar.
The event promises fresh insights into the Bayaan movement, emerging startups, and the region's tourism potential, offering attendees a unique chance to connect with visionaries shaping Kashmir's future.

