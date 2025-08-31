Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Srinagar-Jammu Highway Cleared For Stranded Vehicles After 4 Days

2025-08-31 02:44:22
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
Kashmir Highway – File Photo

Jammu- The Jammu-Srinagar national highway was reopened only for stranded vehicles on Saturday after being closed for four days owing to multiple landslides and caving-in of a 60-meter stretch in Udhampur district following record rainfall earlier this week, a senior official said.

However, normal traffic is yet to resume on the 250-km all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country.

National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) Project Director, Ramban, Shubam said efforts are on to ensure early reopening of the highway for normal traffic.

“We had almost completed the restoration work at 6 pm on Friday and were hopeful of allowing traffic on the strategic highway this (Saturday) morning. But fresh overnight rains hampered our efforts,” he told PTI.

Shubam said the work was restarted immediately on a 60-meter stretch of the road, which caved in at Benali Nallah between Chenani and Udhampur.

