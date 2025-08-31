Winners Of Qatar Volunteer Shield Award Honoured

Minister of Culture H E Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Hamad Al-Thani yesterday honoured winners of the fourth Qatar Volunteer Shield Award 2025, during a ceremony held at the ministry's headquarters for the volunteers who made exceptional efforts in organising major cultural and national events. Addressing the ceremony, the Minister of Culture affirmed that good deeds and volunteering are not merely random acts, but rather a sublime mission that epitomises the spirit of patriotism, underscoring the precepts of goodness that continue to beat in the hearts of the people of Qatar. His Excellency hailed the volunteers as the helping hands that always pitch in where needed, and generous hearts that know nothing but giving.

