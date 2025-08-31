3 Major Questions Still Unanswered Ahead Of WWE Clash In Paris 2025

WWE Clash in Paris 2025 leaves fans questioning Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre, Brock Lesnar, and late booking moves.

On SmackDown, Drew McIntyre Claymored Cody Rhodes through the announce table and demanded a title opportunity. Randy Orton, who has been absent since his SummerSlam 2025 tag team loss, returned with an RKO to the Scottish Warrior.

Despite the heated exchanges, WWE decided not to book Orton versus McIntyre for Clash in Paris. This would have been a massive draw, especially with McIntyre being European and Orton adored by French fans. Triple H seems to be saving this clash for another time.

While Orton made his comeback, Brock Lesnar remains missing. He last appeared when he blindsided John Cena with an F5 following Cena's title loss to Cody Rhodes.

SmackDown hinted at updates when Nick Aldis attempted to reveal news, but Logan Paul's interruption kept the mystery alive. With no official announcement, the uncertainty surrounding The Beast's next move grows larger heading into Paris.

Clash in Paris originally had five matches set, but SmackDown added a sixth: The Wyatt Sicks defending their WWE Tag Team Championship against The Street Profits.

This matchup feels rushed, with little storyline heat. Still, WWE might use it to write The Street Profits out of the title picture. Meanwhile, Uncle Howdy's visible tension with The Miz could foreshadow future chaos.