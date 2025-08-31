Chile's Economy Grows 3.1% In Q2 2025 On Strong Copper Output
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Chile's Central Bank confirmed that the economy grew 3.1% in the second quarter of 2025. This improvement comes after years of uncertainty, with investment taking the lead and day-to-day spending rising. Mining delivered a 4% boost, driven by copper-Chile's main export. Official reports say copper production rose to its highest so far this year in May, reaching 486,000 metric tons. Big mining companies, including state-owned Codelco, are upgrading equipment and technology to face the challenge of declining ore quality and higher costs. External demand for copper remains strong, as the world counts on Chile for raw materials essential to electronics and green energy. Inflation sticks above target, running at 4.7% by mid-year, but Central Bank forecasts show prices cooling down by year-end. Lower interest rates have encouraged more borrowing and business activity, while more investment in machines and transport is key to the rebound. Chile's role in global copper supply gives it influence over industries and markets spanning continents. Its ability to modernize mines, keep exports steady, and control inflation will decide future prospects for growth. The country's rebound reflects careful policies and consistent investment, not just in raw minerals but in the machines and workers behind production. For outsiders, this story means Chile stands as a linchpin for industries relying on copper. Behind the headline numbers, the real shift is the drive to balance economic stability with the need to modernize-so Chile remains vital for the world's energy and technology needs. All data and facts come from official Chilean government reports and confirmed agency figures.
