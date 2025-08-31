SC Judge Justice Vikram Nath Says 'I Am Thankful To Stray Dog For Making Me Known' Globally
Speaking at the Regional Conference on Human- Wildlife conflict at Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, on Saturday, Justice Vikram Nath said,“So long I have been known in the legal fraternity for the little work I do, but I am thankful to the stray dogs for making me known to the entire civil society, not only in this country but world over.”Also Read | Viral video: Ghaziabad woman slapped multiple times over feeding stray dogs
“And I am thankful to my CJI for allotting me that matter," he was quoted by Live Law as saying.
Justice Vikram Nath recalled the incident that happened in the 'Law Asia POLA Summit'.
"The presidents of the lawyers association were here. So they started asking questions about stray dogs matter. I felt very elated...well people outside India also know me. So I am thankful to them for giving me this recognition," Justice Vikram Nath said.Also Read | Netizens hail Supreme Court stray dog ruling, call it 'unity of dog lovers'
Justice Vikram Nath said he has also been receiving messages saying that, apart from dog lovers, dogs are also giving me blessings and good wishes. "In addition to human blessings and good wishes, I have their good wishes also," he said.The 'stray dogs' case
Justice Vikram Nath was the presiding judge of the three-judge bench, which on August 22 modified the August 11 direction of a two-judge bench on the issue of relocation of the stray dogs in Delhi-NCR in shelters.Also Read | Stray Dog Menace: Girl dies of rabies in B'luru, 2 boys injured in Rajasthan
The issue concerning stray dogs grabbed limelight after a Bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan on August 11 ordered the municipal authorities in Delhi to begin rounding up stray dogs from all areas, and to establish shelters within eight weeks.
Justice Nath's bench ordered on August 22 that dogs – except those infected with rabies or exhibiting aggressive behaviour – must be released to their original areas after sterilisation and vaccination.Also Read | Stray dogs case: 71% support Supreme Court order, 24% oppose it, says survey
This order was opposed to the August 11 orde that said the stray dogs picked up from Delhi-NCR must not be released from dog shelters. The case had caused widespread anger among animal activists and dog lovers.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Invromining Expands AI Quant Infrastructure To Broaden Access To Digital Asset Strategies
- BTCC Summer Festival 2025 Unites Japan's Web3 Community
- Argentina Real Estate Market Size, Growth, Trends & Outlook 2033
- United States Animal Health Market Size, Industry Trends, Share, Growth And Report 2025-2033
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Latin America Mobile Payment Market To Hit USD 1,688.0 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment