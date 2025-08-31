Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Xi Jinping Reaffirms China's Commitment To UN During Meeting With Antonio Guterres

2025-08-31 01:04:34
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Chinese President Xi Jinping met with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in Tianjin on Saturday, reinforcing China's steadfast commitment to supporting the UN, Azernews reports.

Xi assured Guterres that China remains a reliable partner and is focused on enhancing cooperation in global peace and development. He highlighted the importance of multilateral collaboration in tackling international challenges, according to Xinhua.

Guterres is in China to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit.

