Trump Administration Pushes To Restore Pentagon's Name As 'Department Of War'
The Department of War, originally established by Congress in August 1789, was tasked with overseeing the nation's military operations and maintaining its armed forces.
Following World War II, it was briefly renamed the National Military Establishment before adopting its current title, the Department of Defence.
White House Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly told Fox News that the change is part of a broader effort to restore what the administration sees as traditional military priorities.
"As President Trump said, our military should be focused on offence -- not just defence -- which is why he has prioritised warfighters at the Pentagon instead of DEI and woke ideology," Kelly said in a written statement.
The confirmation comes just days after President Trump signalled the move during remarks at the White House.
According to The Wall Street Journal, Trump had said the change could take effect "over the next week or so."
At the event, he stated, "You know, we call it the Department of Defence, but between us, I think we're going to change the name. You want to know the truth, I think we're going to have some information on that, maybe soon," he said.
The President highlighted the symbolic weight of the original name, noting its association with past US military triumphs.
"We won World War I (and) World War II. It was called the Department of War. To me, that's really what it is," Trump said.
"I'm talking to the people. Everybody likes that. We had an unbelievable history of victory when it was the Department of War. Then we changed it to Department of Defence," he added.
The 1947 National Security Act had restructured the original War Department into the National Military Establishment, bringing the Army, Navy, and the newly created Air Force under one roof.
A subsequent 1949 amendment formally introduced the Department of Defence, creating the modern structure that exists today.
President Trump, alongside Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, has been working to reshape the Pentagon's image into one that emphasises greater aggression.
Their approach has included the removal of top military officials seen as being at odds with the administration's vision.
