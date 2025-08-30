Ministerial Committee On Gaza Regrets US Department Of State's Decision Denying Visas To Palestine Delegation At UNGA

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Arab-Islamic Ministerial Committee on Gaza has expressed its profound regret over the US Department of State's decision to deny entry visas to the Palestinian delegation participating in the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly, scheduled to be held in New York in September.



In this regard, the committee calls on the US Administration to reconsider this decision and reverse it. It emphasizes the importance of respecting commitments under the United Nations Headquarters Agreement, providing opportunities for dialogue and diplomacy, and building upon the positive positions of the Palestinian National Authority and its unwavering commitment to the strategic option of peace.



In addition, the committee stresses the need to support the Palestinian National Authority and HE President Mahmoud Abbas in advancing the government's reform program and the commitments reaffirmed before world leaders to back peace and confront violence, extremism, and terrorism, especially amid the current tough circumstances marked by unprecedented escalation against the Palestinian people.



The committee warns that weakening the Palestinian Authority will undermine peace efforts in the face of escalation, the spread of violence, and the continuation of the conflict.



