Qatar Charity Initiative Promotes Children's Right To Learn Worldwide
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) As the new academic year begins, Qatar Charity has announced the launch of the "Education 2025" initiative, aimed at expanding access to education for underprivileged children, particularly in communities affected by conflicts and natural disasters.
The initiative underscores education as a fundamental human right and a cornerstone of the Sustainable Development Goals, with the ultimate vision of building a brighter future for generations across the globe.
Recent figures from the United Nations' Education Cannot Wait for fund reveal a sharp increase in the number of school-age children impacted by crises and in urgent need of quality education. By the end of 2024, the number reached 234mn children, of whom 37% remain completely out of school.
Through Education 2025, Qatar Charity seeks to combat school dropouts, facilitate children's enrollment, and provide them with quality learning opportunities. The initiative focuses on constructing and rehabilitating schools, training teachers, and supplying students with essential educational and nutritional support, including school bags and food packages. new academic year Qatar Charity Education 2025
