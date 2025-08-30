Police Arrest Suspect In Al-Wehdat Homicide
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Aug 30 (Petra) – Security forces on Saturday arrested a suspect in the killing of an individual in the Al-Wehdat area, in the southeastern part of Amman.
According to the Public Security Directorate (PSD) spokesperson, the incident occurred in the evening when the suspect attacked another person with a sharp object, resulting in the victim's death.
The body was transported to Al-Bashir Public Hospital. The suspect fled the scene but was later located and apprehended by security authorities. Investigations into the case have been launched.
