Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Police Arrest Suspect In Al-Wehdat Homicide


2025-08-30 07:07:01
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Aug 30 (Petra) – Security forces on Saturday arrested a suspect in the killing of an individual in the Al-Wehdat area, in the southeastern part of Amman.
According to the Public Security Directorate (PSD) spokesperson, the incident occurred in the evening when the suspect attacked another person with a sharp object, resulting in the victim's death.
The body was transported to Al-Bashir Public Hospital. The suspect fled the scene but was later located and apprehended by security authorities. Investigations into the case have been launched.

MENAFN30082025000117011021ID1109997189

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search