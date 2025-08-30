Eyewitness Accounts: Jordan Restores Life To 576 Crippled Gazans

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Aug 30 (Petra) -- People with severed limbs from across the Gaza Strip visit the Jordanian field hospital, unable to stand due to their severe injuries, but leave on their feet with prosthetic limbs provided by the Royal Medical Services.They're being taken care of by qualified staff with experience in rehabilitation sciences, giving hope to 576 people whose limbs were severed by the Israeli war machine.Issa Suboh, 34, from Nusseirat in central Gaza Gaza, had an amputated leg. He sustained his severe injury in a bombing by Israeli troops of a nearby area, which required a series of surgeries that led to the amputation of his leg. He never imagined he would walk again, seeing the scale of destruction and genocide.He was carried by family to the Jordanian Hospital offering free prosthetic limbs, and in just one hour, he had a prosthetic limb fitted and underwent physical therapy."Come on, guy, you want to return to Nusseirat walking," said Issa's companion as he tried to walk on the prosthetic limb, fitted to the left foot below the knee.Petra traced the stories of amputees in Gaza, whose exact numbers are not known, given the widespread destruction and rising deaths and injuries from relentless Israeli bombardments and airstrikes.However, expert estimates put the number at about 14,000 serious injuries that needed immediate treatment.Jordan takes the delicate humanitarian task of installing prosthetic limbs in Gaza through specialized teams that daily follow up on cases through means of communication. A prosthetic limb costs JD1,500 and could reach 2,000."Hope was born despite the wounds," said Soboh, who set a model of civilian suffering under Israeli bombardment."The operation was not just a mechanical installation. It was a restoration of my dignity, freedom of movement, and a sense that someone feels my pain and stands by me," he said."My sincere thanks and gratitude go to the Kingdom, headed by His Majesty King Abdullah II, for this noble humanitarian gesture. I also thank the Jordanian hospital in Gaza, the medical and nursing staff, for their tremendous efforts that revived hope for a new life," he said in a touching message to Jordan after regaining mobility."This support is not just physical treatment, but a true message of solidarity from the brothers, who feel our pain and stand by us in the most difficult circumstances. Thank you for not forgetting Gaza and for being the light in a moment of darkness," he wrote.Saeed Abu Rahmeh, a Palestinian journalist and activist in the Gaza Strip, was with Petra visiting people who had prosthetic limbs. He said the Jordanian initiative is exceptionally humanitarian, as the Gaza Strip is experiences an ongoing health disaster due to the aggression and blockade.Thousands in Gaza had lost limbs as a result of bombings, especially young people and children, who are left with no effective medical treatment, he said.Jordan has the capacity to deal with the situation through sending specialized medical teams to Gaza, or receiving the injured in Amman.At the Royal Jordanian Medical Services, Colonel Dr. Mohammed Al-Bakhit, a joint replacement rehabilitation consultant and head of the amputation and prosthetic rehabilitation department at the Royal Jordanian Medical Services, concludes a videoconferencing therapy session for an injured person from the Gaza Strip.He told Petra the feeling of restoring mobility to a human being in a catastrophic situation and in the devastation is indescribable. This is a massive and invaluable Jordanian effort, he added.