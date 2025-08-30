(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On August 29, 2025, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit ruled by 7–4 that President Donald Trump's 2025 tariffs under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act are unlawful.
The court said IEEPA does not authorize the president to build an open-ended tariff regime. Yet the same order kept the tariffs in place through October 14, 2025, giving the government time to appeal to the Supreme Court.
The decision directly affects the“reciprocal” tariffs of April 2025, which set a baseline 10% duty on nearly all imports with rates up to 50%, and the“trafficking” tariffs of February 2025, which applied 25% on Canada and Mexico and 10–20% on China.
Customs and Border Protection data show these tariffs alone generated tens of billions of dollars in revenue in the first half of 2025.
Economic indicators show why the administration defends the policy. The Bureau of Economic Analysis reports that U.S. real GDP expanded at a 3.3% annual rate in the second quarter of 2025.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics shows average hourly pay for production and nonsupervisory workers at $31.34 in July 2025, up from the previous year. Those are concrete signs of expansion in output and wages during the same period that tariffs applied.
Court Ruling Threatens Tariffs that Fuel U.S. Growth and Revenue
The U.S. trade deficit reached $918.4 billion in 2024. The administration argue that the reciprocal tariffs targeted that imbalance by forcing trading partners to lower barriers or face duties.
Supporters note that the tariff revenue reduced fiscal pressure and signaled seriousness about reshoring industry.
The Federal Reserve's data show manufacturing output held steady through mid-2025, while tariffs gave new price advantages to domestic producers.
The Federal Circuit's majority consisted largely of judges appointed by Democratic presidents.
While the ruling cited statutory limits, the political balance raises questions for businesses watching the legal fight.
Four dissenting judges, evenly split between Democratic and Republican appointees, would have upheld the policy.
The stakes are practical. Tariffs act as taxes at the border, shaping prices, margins, and employment.
Billions in duties flow into federal accounts each month, and firms make supply and investment decisions based on current rates.
The court ruling, if allowed to take effect, could strip Washington of one of its strongest trade tools at a time when deficits remain high and blue-collar incomes are finally rising.
The final say belongs to the Supreme Court. Until then, tariffs remain in force, revenue continues to flow, and businesses operate under the system the administration built.
U.S. Tariff Revenue 2025 (Monthly Breakdown)
Sources: U.S. Treasury (May–July 2025 releases), CBP Trade Statistics, Treasury Sec. Bessent, Reuters
Month (2025)
Gross Customs Duties
Net Duties (after refunds)
Key Notes
| January
| ~$8.7 B
| ~$8.4 B
| Pre-reciprocal tariffs, only base duties & earlier measures.
| February
| ~$12.4 B
| ~$11.9 B
| First IEEPA“trafficking” tariffs took effect on China, Mexico, Canada (10–25%).
| March
| ~$17.8 B
| ~$17.1 B
| China tariff raised to 20%. Collections jumped sharply.
| April
| $16.3 B (record at that point)
| ~$15.7 B
| Reciprocal 10% baseline tariff launched; duties doubled year-on-year.
| May
| $26.6 B
| ~$25.9 B
| CBP flagged record receipts; Treasury confirmed collections nearly quadrupled vs. 2024.
| June
| $27.2 B
| $26.6 B
| New all-time high; driven by full reciprocal tariffs in force.
| July
| $29.6 B
| ~$28.9 B
| Duties surged again; CBP dashboard showed IEEPA tariffs contributed ~$47 B cumulatively by mid-July.
| August (est.)
| $29.6 B
| n/a yet
| Treasury Sec. Bessent reported collections matched July as of Aug. 22.
MENAFN30082025007421016031ID1109997083
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the
information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept
any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images,
videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information
contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright
issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment