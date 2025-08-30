Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump's Trade Tariffs Ruled Invalid By Appeals Court

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A U.S. Court of Appeals has ruled that former President Donald Trump exceeded his legal authority under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) when he imposed long-term tariffs on foreign imports-upholding a lower court's earlier decision that found the duties to be unlawful, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

In a 7–4 decision, the court concluded that the IEEPA does not grant the president the power to impose indefinite tariffs, affirming that such authority rests with Congress.

Despite the ruling, the existing tariffs will remain in place until at least October 14, when the decision is set to take effect. The Trump legal team still has the option to appeal the case to the U.S. Supreme Court, potentially delaying the implementation of the ruling further.

This case could have significant implications for the limits of executive power in shaping U.S. trade policy, especially during times of declared national emergency.

