Trump's Trade Tariffs Ruled Invalid By Appeals Court
In a 7–4 decision, the court concluded that the IEEPA does not grant the president the power to impose indefinite tariffs, affirming that such authority rests with Congress.
Despite the ruling, the existing tariffs will remain in place until at least October 14, when the decision is set to take effect. The Trump legal team still has the option to appeal the case to the U.S. Supreme Court, potentially delaying the implementation of the ruling further.
This case could have significant implications for the limits of executive power in shaping U.S. trade policy, especially during times of declared national emergency.
