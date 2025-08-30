Trump On Security Guarantees For Ukraine: No US Troops, Support For Europe
"I don't think it can be settled without a security guarantee of some kind, and we're not going to have boots on the ground or anything else. But if we can help Europe, and you know, they'll be out there," Trump said.
He suggested that U.S. support could include assisting Europe in patrolling Ukraine's airspace.
"Maybe we'll do something. Look, I'd like to see something get solved. They're not our soldiers, but there are, 5,000 to 7,000, mostly young people being killed every single week. If I could stop that and have a plane flying around the air every once in a while, it's going to be mostly the Europeans, but we, we'd help them. They, you know, they sort of need it, and we'd help them if we could get something done," he added.Read also: Trump sure trilateral meeting with Zelensky, Putin will happen
Trump also stressed that the U.S. is currently not spending money on the war.
"We sell equipment to NATO. We don't sell it to Ukraine. We sell it to NATO. They pay for the equipment. We're not spending any money in the war," he said.
As reported earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that the security guarantees currently under discussion for Ukraine should be equivalent to NATO's Article 5 and include, among other provisions, financing for Ukraine's armed forces.
