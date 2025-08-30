Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Trump On Security Guarantees For Ukraine: No US Troops, Support For Europe

Trump On Security Guarantees For Ukraine: No US Troops, Support For Europe


2025-08-30 03:06:15
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) U.S. President Donald Trump said this in an interview with Daily Calle , Ukrinform reports.

"I don't think it can be settled without a security guarantee of some kind, and we're not going to have boots on the ground or anything else. But if we can help Europe, and you know, they'll be out there," Trump said.

He suggested that U.S. support could include assisting Europe in patrolling Ukraine's airspace.

"Maybe we'll do something. Look, I'd like to see something get solved. They're not our soldiers, but there are, 5,000 to 7,000, mostly young people being killed every single week. If I could stop that and have a plane flying around the air every once in a while, it's going to be mostly the Europeans, but we, we'd help them. They, you know, they sort of need it, and we'd help them if we could get something done," he added.

Read also: Trump sure trilateral meeting with Zelensky, Putin will happen

Trump also stressed that the U.S. is currently not spending money on the war.

"We sell equipment to NATO. We don't sell it to Ukraine. We sell it to NATO. They pay for the equipment. We're not spending any money in the war," he said.

As reported earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that the security guarantees currently under discussion for Ukraine should be equivalent to NATO's Article 5 and include, among other provisions, financing for Ukraine's armed forces.

MENAFN30082025000193011044ID1109997030

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search