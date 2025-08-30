GCCJPPI Director: Cooperation With Japanese Studios Resumes For Producing Joint Ventures
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Aug 30 (KUNA) -- The GCC Joint Program Production Institution (GCCJPPI) is resuming cooperation with Japanese studios to develop joint ventures that would further enhance cultural and artistic output, said Director General Sheikh Mubarak Fahad Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah on Saturday.
Speaking to KUNA during his visit to a number of studios in Japan, Sheikh Mubarak said that the cooperation also would focus on boosting of the creativity of Gulf personnel through Japanese expertize, affirming that the current visit comes in line with the GCCJPPI's vision for digital transformation and the development of cultural and artistic output through cooperation with local, regional, and international partners.
He recalled the historic cooperation between the Japanese institutions and the GCCJPPI, noting that it is looking forward to future collaboration between the two sides.
The GCCJPPI Director visited several studios including the creative animation studio Trigger Inc, the prestigious Nippon Animation Studio, and A-1 Pictures, a renowned studio in the world of anime production, television, and cinema.
It has been over 30 years since the GCCJPPI last cooperated with Japanese studios. (end)
