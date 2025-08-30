Modi-Ishiba Identify Eight Directions For Deeper Strategic, Economic & Technology Ties

MENAFN - KNN India)India and Japan have adopted a comprehensive joint vision to guide their partnership over the next decade, pledging enhanced cooperation across economic, technological, environmental, and people-to-people domains.

The roadmap was unveiled during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Tokyo for the 15th Annual Summit with his Japanese counterpart, Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru.

The document reflects the two countries' shared aspiration for a free, open, peaceful, and prosperous Indo-Pacific, anchored in the rule of law.

It outlines eight 'lines of effort' to deepen collaboration while aligning their respective domestic priorities with regional and global opportunities.

As the world's fourth and fifth largest economies, India and Japan set a new target of JPY 10 trillion in Japanese private investment into India, building on earlier commitments.

The two sides also agreed to strengthen trade, industrial cooperation, and financial linkages, alongside initiatives to boost food security, agriculture, and SME partnerships.

A new Economic Security Initiative will focus on supply chain resilience, diversification of markets, and joint projects in semiconductors, critical minerals, clean energy, and advanced technologies.

An India-Japan AI Cooperation Initiative (JAI) and enhanced collaboration in battery supply chains were also announced.

The partners launched a Next Generation Mobility Partnership to co-develop infrastructure and transport solutions, including high-speed rail, advanced metro systems, smart cities, and cold-chain logistics.

Disaster resilience and urban planning using digital technologies will form key elements of this cooperation.

On sustainability, the two countries pledged closer work on climate action, clean energy, circular economy practices, and biodiversity conservation.

Initiatives will include green hydrogen value chains, waste-to-energy projects, and expanded collaboration under the India-Japan Clean Energy Partnership.

Science, research, and innovation feature prominently, with new commitments in quantum technologies, space exploration-including the LUPEX lunar mission-nuclear research, food sciences, and startup ecosystems.

Both countries also announced joint funding mechanisms to support emerging technology ventures.

In health, India and Japan agreed to strengthen collaboration on universal health coverage, medical research, geriatric care, regenerative medicine, and pandemic preparedness.

The partnership also envisions expanding traditional and holistic medicine cooperation, with new centres of excellence for Ayurveda and yoga in Japan.

A landmark Action Plan for Human Resource Exchange will enable over 500,000 personnel exchanges in five years, including 50,000 skilled workers from India to Japan.

Education, language training, student mobility, and cultural tourism will be expanded, alongside targeted support for Japanese SMEs in India and Indian trade bodies in Japan.

At the subnational level, states and prefectures will be encouraged to forge new partnerships, expand direct flight connectivity, and promote regional business collaborations.

The vision statement is positioned as a transformative framework for bilateral ties. It aims to consolidate India and Japan's 'Special Strategic and Global Partnership' into a future-oriented collaboration benefiting not only their peoples but also the broader Global South.

(KNN Bureau)