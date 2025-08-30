Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Centre Working To Make Farming Profitable: Union Agriculture Minister

2025-08-30 02:04:14
(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Aug 30 (KNN) Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan highlighted that the Narendra Modi government is committed to boosting farmers' incomes through integrated farming initiatives.

He proudly noted India's record-breaking rice production and expressed confidence that the country is poised to become the world's food basket.

Chauhan emphasised that integrated farming-combining various crops, pulses, fruits, vegetables, oilseeds, medicinal plants, and animal husbandry-is central to diversifying income streams. He underscored the importance of moving beyond reliance on just a few staples like rice or sugarcane.

During a visit to ICAR (Indian Council of Agricultural Research) institutions in Bengaluru, the minister engaged with farmers, scientists, animal husbandry specialists, and agri-tech entrepreneurs.

He advocated for reducing pesticide use by promoting biological control methods that safeguard beneficial insects, soil, and human health.

Chauhan also addressed disease management in livestock; he explained that data-driven early warning systems are being developed to alert state governments for timely vaccination efforts. This proactive strategy has already helped bring diseases like foot-and-mouth under control.

Further, he visited the National Bureau of Agricultural Insect Resources (NBAIR) to review sustainable pest control technologies.

He lauded their contributions to farmer-friendly innovations and called for faster deployment of these tools-especially to benefit smallholders.

Chauhan concluded the field visit by meeting a farmer cultivating a unique variety of banana-'Nanjanagud Rasabale'-noted for its low sugar content.

Acknowledging threats from viral infection, he promised a team of agricultural scientists would be dispatched to safeguard this specialty banana.

(KNN Bureau)

