Centre Working To Make Farming Profitable: Union Agriculture Minister

MENAFN - KNN India)Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan highlighted that the Narendra Modi government is committed to boosting farmers' incomes through integrated farming initiatives.

He proudly noted India's record-breaking rice production and expressed confidence that the country is poised to become the world's food basket.

Chauhan emphasised that integrated farming-combining various crops, pulses, fruits, vegetables, oilseeds, medicinal plants, and animal husbandry-is central to diversifying income streams. He underscored the importance of moving beyond reliance on just a few staples like rice or sugarcane.

During a visit to ICAR (Indian Council of Agricultural Research) institutions in Bengaluru, the minister engaged with farmers, scientists, animal husbandry specialists, and agri-tech entrepreneurs.

He advocated for reducing pesticide use by promoting biological control methods that safeguard beneficial insects, soil, and human health.

Chauhan also addressed disease management in livestock; he explained that data-driven early warning systems are being developed to alert state governments for timely vaccination efforts. This proactive strategy has already helped bring diseases like foot-and-mouth under control.

Further, he visited the National Bureau of Agricultural Insect Resources (NBAIR) to review sustainable pest control technologies.

He lauded their contributions to farmer-friendly innovations and called for faster deployment of these tools-especially to benefit smallholders.

Chauhan concluded the field visit by meeting a farmer cultivating a unique variety of banana-'Nanjanagud Rasabale'-noted for its low sugar content.

Acknowledging threats from viral infection, he promised a team of agricultural scientists would be dispatched to safeguard this specialty banana.

(KNN Bureau)