Turkish Parliament Approves Motion On Suspending Israel's UN Membership
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Turkish Parliament approved a motion calling for Israel's suspension from membership in the United Nations, citing the ongoing crimes it is committing in the Gaza Strip.
This came during an emergency session held yesterday evening (Friday) by President of the Grand National Assembly of Turkiye Numan Kurtulmus to discuss Israel's continued aggression against the Palestinian people in Gaza.
The motion, submitted by the parliamentary leadership, stated that Israel has escalated its decades-long policies of occupation and annexation into what it described as outright genocide in Gaza over the past two years.
It noted that Israeli forces have killed around 70,000 people in Gaza during that time, the majority of them women and children, and injured more than 150,000 others.
The document further accused the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of deliberately imposing famine and poverty on Palestinians in Gaza, citing reports by the United Nations and other international organizations.
It also highlighted that Palestinians in Gaza, Jerusalem, and the West Bank are facing growing policies of violence, forced displacement, and illegal settlement, amid silence from major international institutions, with the exception of the International Court of Justice and the International Criminal Court.
The memorandum called for ensuring continuous humanitarian aid access to Gaza and for holding Israeli officials accountable before international courts for war crimes and genocide.
It reaffirmed support for establishing an independent and sovereign Palestinian state along the 1967 borders, considering this the only way to achieve a just and lasting peace.
The text also urged parliaments worldwide to end military and trade relations with Israel, to act immediately to break the blockade on the Palestinian people, to safeguard the two-state solution, and to expand international recognition of the State of Palestine.
During the session, Speaker Kurtulmus said that the memorandum represents a strong and decisive document reflecting Turkiye's official stance before the world. He noted that it was signed by the leaders and deputy leaders of all parliamentary blocs in Turkiye, and once published in the Official Gazette, it will carry the weight of a state-level political document.
Meanwhile, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan told the emergency session on Friday that all trade ties between Turkiye and Israel have been completely severed and that Turkish ports remain closed to Israeli ships, in light of what he described as genocide and deliberate starvation being carried out against Palestinians in Gaza.
