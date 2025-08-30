How One Gesture By PM Modi Sparked A Wave Of Japanese Investment In India

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Aug 30 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Japan continues to resonate beyond diplomatic corridors, as industrialist Baba Kalyani shared a powerful anecdote reflecting the Prime Minister's deep understanding of cultural nuances and his proactive diplomacy in promoting India as an investment destination.

In a video shared by Modi Story, a popular X account, chronicling the Prime Minister's leadership journey, Baba Kalyani recalled a memorable moment from one of PM Modi's earlier visits to Japan.

Then leading a delegation of Indian industrialists, the Prime Minister displayed a symbolic gesture designed to connect deeply with Japanese business culture, which values unity and collective purpose.

"We were around 30 to 40 Indian business leaders in a room with more than 300 Japanese CEOs," Kalyani said.

"Narendra Modi turned to us and said, 'Stand up. Tell them that India is ready for business. That we have a red carpet ready for you.'"

The simple yet impactful gesture -- where the entire Indian delegation stood up in unison and extended an open invitation to invest in India -- struck a chord with the Japanese audience.

Kalyani noted that PM Modi had keenly observed how collective action and symbolism are deeply embedded in Japanese society, and he used that knowledge to send a strong, unifying message of intent and hospitality.

"It was a moment of cultural alignment. The Japanese saw seriousness, commitment, and unity. That's what left an impression," Kalyani added.

Since then, substantial Japanese investments have steadily poured into India.

This anecdote, now gaining traction online, is being seen as another example of PM Modi's strategic acumen and cultural intelligence in diplomacy -- traits he has consistently displayed, from his days as Chief Minister of Gujarat to his current role as Prime Minister of India.

PM Modi's most recent visit to Japan -- where he held summit talks with his counterpart Shigeru Ishiba -- marked a further deepening of the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership.

Key announcements included: Japan's investment target of 10 trillion yen (nearly Rs 60,000 crore) in India over the next decade, a new defence cooperation framework, and a 10-year roadmap to scale up economic engagement.

Speaking in Tokyo on Friday, Prime Minister Modi underlined the significance of the bilateral relationship: "India-Japan cooperation is vital for global peace, stability, and prosperity. Together, we are building a new and golden chapter in our partnership."

As India looks to attract greater foreign investment and forge resilient global alliances, such episodes reaffirm how PM Modi combines economic ambition with personal diplomacy -- crafting messages not just for boardrooms, but for hearts and minds across borders.