Gaza Famine Death Toll Up To 332
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Gaza, Aug 30 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip said on Saturday it recorded 10 new deaths from starvation and malnutrition, including 3 children, in the last 24 hours.
That took the total number of deaths from malnutrition to 332, including 124 children, it said in a press release.
Since the International Prospects for a Crisis (IPC) confirmation of the Gaza Strip as a famine zone, 54 deaths have been recorded, including 9 children, it said.
