Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Gaza Famine Death Toll Up To 332


2025-08-30 10:03:16
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Gaza, Aug 30 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip said on Saturday it recorded 10 new deaths from starvation and malnutrition, including 3 children, in the last 24 hours.
That took the total number of deaths from malnutrition to 332, including 124 children, it said in a press release.
Since the International Prospects for a Crisis (IPC) confirmation of the Gaza Strip as a famine zone, 54 deaths have been recorded, including 9 children, it said.

MENAFN30082025000117011021ID1109996629

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search