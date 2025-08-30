Gaza Famine Death Toll Up To 332

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, Aug 30 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip said on Saturday it recorded 10 new deaths from starvation and malnutrition, including 3 children, in the last 24 hours.That took the total number of deaths from malnutrition to 332, including 124 children, it said in a press release.Since the International Prospects for a Crisis (IPC) confirmation of the Gaza Strip as a famine zone, 54 deaths have been recorded, including 9 children, it said.