SJC Conducts Virtual Auction Of Distinctive Number Plates

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Supreme Judiciary Council (SJC) in Qatar has conducted a virtual auction of distinctive vehicle numbers plate on August 27, 2025, receiving a total of 81 bids for 8 numbers.

The auction was supervised by a virtual judge, with proceeds amounting to QR69,000 for the benefit of 9 cases, as 7 plates were sold.

This virtual auction comes as part of the efforts of the Supreme Judiciary Council to develop virtual selling mechanisms via the 'Mahakim' online platform under a supervision of a virtual judge.

This platform guarantees speed, effectiveness, and transparency in such procedures, and it contributes in fair operations.