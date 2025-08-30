Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
SJC Conducts Virtual Auction Of Distinctive Number Plates

SJC Conducts Virtual Auction Of Distinctive Number Plates


2025-08-30 10:02:07
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Supreme Judiciary Council (SJC) in Qatar has conducted a virtual auction of distinctive vehicle numbers plate on August 27, 2025, receiving a total of 81 bids for 8 numbers.

The auction was supervised by a virtual judge, with proceeds amounting to QR69,000 for the benefit of 9 cases, as 7 plates were sold.

This virtual auction comes as part of the efforts of the Supreme Judiciary Council to develop virtual selling mechanisms via the 'Mahakim' online platform under a supervision of a virtual judge.

This platform guarantees speed, effectiveness, and transparency in such procedures, and it contributes in fair operations.

MENAFN30082025000063011010ID1109996622

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search