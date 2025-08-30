IDB Invest Closes Record-Breaking Bond Issuance In Mexico

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)IDB Invest has completed the most successful debt issuance in its history in Mexico with a new social bond totaling 2.5 billion Mexican pesos (approximately $134 million). The proceeds will support financing for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), reaffirming IDB Invest's commitment to promoting sustainable development through the private sector.

SMEs are key drivers of economic growth and formal job creation in Mexico. IDB Invest's social bonds in the country have supported 360,000 micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) and contributed to the creation of 13,000 new jobs nationwide.

The transaction attracted demand exceeding 4.65 billion Mexican pesos-1.9 times the offered amount-marking the highest demand ever achieved by IDB Invest for this type of issuance in Mexico. Strong investor interest enabled pricing at TIIE Fondeo plus 0.31 percent. Investment funds acquired 63 percent of the issuance, followed by banks and brokerage firms (18%), financial advisors (17%), and government entities (2%).

The bond, listed on the Institutional Stock Exchange (BIVA, for its name in Spanish), received top local ratings of AAA from Moody's and AAA (mex) from Fitch Ratings. Banco Santander and BBVA acted as joint lead managers for the transaction.

This marks IDB Invest's fifth issuance in the Mexican market under its Sustainable Debt Framework and the eleventh since the program's inception in 2007. With this new transaction, IDB Invest continues to expand its presence in local capital markets, with recent operations in Mexican pesos, Colombian pesos, Brazilian reais, Dominican pesos, and Paraguayan guaranies.

This strategy reflects IDB Invest's priority to offer local currency financing to its clients-a key tool to reduce exposure to exchange rate volatility and promote more sustainable debt.

