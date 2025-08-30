DR Congo, rebels go back to Doha for discussions
(MENAFN) The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo) and the M23 rebel group have resumed peace talks in Doha to address their ongoing conflict, according to Qatari officials. Despite a recent commitment to peace, fighting continues in the resource-rich eastern regions of DR Congo.
Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed al-Ansari confirmed that representatives from both the DR Congo government and the M23 rebels are in Doha to evaluate the progress of a ceasefire agreement signed last month. The talks aim to advance peace efforts after months of Qatari mediation.
The conflict in DR Congo intensified earlier this year as the M23 rebels escalated their offensive in the eastern provinces, capturing strategic mining areas, including Goma and Bukavu. The clashes have resulted in thousands of deaths. In July, the Congolese government and M23 agreed to a peace declaration in Doha, setting new deadlines for peace talks. However, the August 18 deadline passed without any significant progress, as both sides blamed each other for ceasefire violations.
Ansari stated that the resumed talks, supported by the US and the Red Cross, aim to establish mechanisms for monitoring the ceasefire and facilitating prisoner exchanges between the two sides.
In related news, US President Donald Trump claimed to have ended a long-standing conflict in DR Congo, which he described as one of the most brutal in Africa’s history, though his comments were met with skepticism. Trump referenced a 35-year war between Rwanda and DR Congo, claiming he stopped the violence that led to millions of deaths, although his remarks are seen as controversial.
In June, DR Congo signed a US-brokered agreement with Rwanda, a country accused by Kinshasa of supporting the M23 rebels, which Kigali denies. Trump’s administration has said the deal includes provisions for US access to DR Congo’s mineral resources.
Meanwhile, Nigerian defense chief Christopher Musa emphasized the need for an African-led approach to address the continent's complex security issues, speaking at a continental security summit on Monday.
