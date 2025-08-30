Esha Deol Vs Bharat Takhtani: Check Net Worth Of The Ex-Couple

Esha Deol vs Bharat Takhtani: Dharmendra's daughter, Esha Deol, married Bharat Takhtani in 2012. They have two daughters (Radhya and Miraya). However, after 11 years of marriage, in 2024, they decided to separate. The divorce was mutual. A year after separating from Esha Deol, Bharat has found love again, sharing photos with his girlfriend on social media. Amidst all this, let's find out whose net worth is higher, Esha or her ex-husband Bharat?

Esha Deol's Net Worth

Esha Deol is the elder daughter of Bollywood veterans Hema Malini and Dharmendra. She started her acting career in 2002. Despite hits like 'Dhoom' and 'No Entry,' her film career didn't reach great heights. She then met Bharat Takhtani and soon married him at the ISKCON temple in Mumbai, subsequently distancing herself from acting. She later returned with the short film 'Cakewalk' and appeared as a gang leader in the reality show 'Roadies X2' in 2012. However, details about this comeback are limited. She has also worked in several advertisements. According to media reports, Esha Deol's total net worth is estimated to be between 50 to 100 crore rupees.

Bharat Takhtani's Net Worth

Bharat Takhtani belongs to a reputed Sindhi family in Mumbai. He is a renowned businessman. Bharat is the director of 'Jaar Jewels Private Limited,' a luxury jewelry brand established in 1950, and also manages R.G. Bangles Private Limited. According to India Today and other media reports, Bharat Takhtani's total net worth exceeds 165 crore rupees. Thus, Bharat is significantly wealthier than his ex-wife.