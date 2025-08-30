Estonia Reaffirms Strong Support For Montenegro's EU Path

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Montenegro can count on Estonia's strong backing for EU membership, Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said during the meeting with Montenegro's Deputy Prime Minister Filip Ivanović in Tallinn, Trend reports.

Minister Tsahkna reaffirmed Estonia's strong support for Montenegro's European Union integration and commended the country's steady progress toward EU membership.

“Montenegro can count on Estonia's full support in its EU aspirations,” Tsahkna said, adding that Estonia is ready to share its own experience of joining the European Union.

He stressed that EU enlargement is important not only for candidate countries but also for the Union itself.

“Montenegro's accession would strengthen the European Union as a whole - both politically and in terms of security,” Tsahkna noted.

He also highlighted cooperation within NATO and praised Montenegro's alignment with European Union policies and standards.

The officials discussed further opportunities to deepen cooperation, particularly in the fields of digital development and cybersecurity.

“We already have a good partnership with Montenegro in these areas, but I see many more opportunities where we can take our relations even further,” Tsahkna said.