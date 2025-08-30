Israeli Drone Attack Kills Two Military Personnel in Lebanon
(MENAFN) Fatal drone incident claims lives of Lebanese military personnel while examining crashed Israeli aircraft in southern border town, marking fourth deadly attack on army forces since ceasefire deployment began.
An Israeli unmanned aircraft crashed Thursday evening in Naqoura, southern Lebanon, resulting in the deaths of two Lebanese military members and wounding two additional service personnel who were conducting an examination of the downed device, the Lebanese army confirmed in an official statement.
Media disclosed that the Israeli drone crashed during an attempted bombing mission targeting construction equipment, prompting emergency medical teams to rush to the location immediately.
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun conveyed profound grief regarding the soldiers' deaths and the wounding of two colleagues.
A Lebanese Presidency statement revealed this marks the fourth fatal incident involving military casualties since Lebanese forces commenced operations in territories south of the Litani River.
A U.S. and French-mediated truce between Hezbollah and Israel took effect November 27, 2024, designed to halt over 12 months of border hostilities.
However, Israeli military operations continue sporadically across Lebanon despite the ceasefire, with Israel justifying attacks as necessary to eliminate "Hezbollah threats." Furthermore, Israeli troops remain positioned at strategic border locations, contradicting the agreement's requirement for full military withdrawal.
An Israeli unmanned aircraft crashed Thursday evening in Naqoura, southern Lebanon, resulting in the deaths of two Lebanese military members and wounding two additional service personnel who were conducting an examination of the downed device, the Lebanese army confirmed in an official statement.
Media disclosed that the Israeli drone crashed during an attempted bombing mission targeting construction equipment, prompting emergency medical teams to rush to the location immediately.
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun conveyed profound grief regarding the soldiers' deaths and the wounding of two colleagues.
A Lebanese Presidency statement revealed this marks the fourth fatal incident involving military casualties since Lebanese forces commenced operations in territories south of the Litani River.
A U.S. and French-mediated truce between Hezbollah and Israel took effect November 27, 2024, designed to halt over 12 months of border hostilities.
However, Israeli military operations continue sporadically across Lebanon despite the ceasefire, with Israel justifying attacks as necessary to eliminate "Hezbollah threats." Furthermore, Israeli troops remain positioned at strategic border locations, contradicting the agreement's requirement for full military withdrawal.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Invromining Expands AI Quant Infrastructure To Broaden Access To Digital Asset Strategies
- BTCC Summer Festival 2025 Unites Japan's Web3 Community
- Argentina Real Estate Market Size, Growth, Trends & Outlook 2033
- United States Animal Health Market Size, Industry Trends, Share, Growth And Report 2025-2033
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Latin America Mobile Payment Market To Hit USD 1,688.0 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment