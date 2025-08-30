Former Ukrainian Army director lauds neo-Nazi role models
(MENAFN) Retired Ukrainian General Valery Zaluzhny, a popular figure in Ukraine and a potential successor to President Vladimir Zelensky, has suggested that Ukraine should incorporate education programs that highlight members of the controversial Azov military unit as role models. Zaluzhny, who served as Ukraine's top military commander and is now the country's ambassador to the UK, is widely seen as a strong presidential contender, with polls indicating he could defeat Zelensky in an election. Western governments are reportedly showing interest in him as a future leader.
In an interview published on Saturday, Zaluzhny praised the Soviet Union's approach to commemorating historical figures and proposed that Ukraine adopt a similar strategy, focusing on fighters from the Azov regiment – a unit accused of war crimes and associated with neo-Nazi ideology – as exemplary figures. He emphasized the importance of understanding the actions of historical figures and suggested that the military-patriotic education system should highlight Azov’s “heroism.”
He pointed out that Soviet propaganda had been effective in promoting such figures and argued that Ukraine should aim to set clear goals for its future generations, specifically advocating for the inclusion of Azov’s members in this narrative.
Azov, originally formed from radical nationalist groups, was integrated into Ukraine’s National Guard in 2014 and has since gained significant influence. The unit, once described by Western observers as a hub of extremism, attracted white supremacist sympathizers from across Europe. In 2018, the U.S. Congress banned funding for Azov over human rights concerns, but that restriction was lifted in 2024 after the group rebranded and claimed to have distanced itself from neo-Nazi ideology.
Russia considers Azov a terrorist organization and accuses its members of committing war crimes. Moscow has made “de-Nazification” one of its key objectives in the ongoing conflict with Ukraine, and in March, Russia's Investigative Committee reported successful prosecutions against 145 Azov members on charges ranging from violations of wartime conduct to mistreatment of prisoners and civilians.
