Thailand Taps Phumtham Wechayachaias as New Acting PM

2025-08-30 07:22:26
(MENAFN) Thailand's government installed Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai as acting prime minister Saturday, hours after a constitutional court decision forced Paetongtarn Shinawatra from the premiership.

Minister to the Prime Minister's Office Chusak Sirinil declared the emergency appointment after an extraordinary cabinet session that also elevated Prommin Lertsuridej to PM's Secretary General position.

Chusak revealed the cabinet established rigid operational guidelines during the political transition to maintain governmental stability while avoiding authority overreach.

Constitutional mandates triggered the leadership change after the court verdict, requiring the current cabinet to function as interim administrators until a permanent government assumes power.

Parliament's Secretariat of the House of Representatives has summoned legislators for crucial sessions spanning Sept. 3-5.

The parliamentary lower chamber will select Thailand's next prime minister from candidate rosters filed ahead of the May 2023 national elections.

