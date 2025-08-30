Construction Of Azerbaijan's Aghdam-Khankendi Railway Line Set To Conclude Next Year

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Construction of the Aghdam-Khankendi railway line is expected to be completed by the end of next year, Emin Huseynov, Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan for Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavend districts, told reporters, Trend's regional correspondent reports.

Huseynov noted that construction of the railway line is currently underway.

Reflecting on the historical trajectory of this rail corridor, in 1908, the initiation of the construction phase for the Yevlakh-Barda-Aghdam-Khankendi-Shusha narrow-gauge railway line commenced; however, the project faced significant impediments leading to its incomplete status, primarily attributable to the geopolitical upheaval of the First World War.



In 1967, the operationalization of the Yevlakh-Barda-Aghdam railway infrastructure was executed. The Aghdam transit hub commenced operations in 1968. During the period spanning 1978 to 1979, the railway infrastructure underwent an expansion, culminating in the extension of the line to the strategic node of Khankendi.



In relation to the geopolitical dynamics of the Karabakh conflict, the urban locality of Aghdam, inclusive of its railway infrastructure, experienced Armenian occupation in 1993.