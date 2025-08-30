Azerbaijan Plans To Commence Nation's Nakhchivan Railway Overhaul Soon

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)We have awaited this day and this moment for decades, and after 32 years, our long-held wish has finally been fulfilled, said Nijat Guliyev, Deputy Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, Trend reports.

Guliyev emphasized that Azerbaijan owes its presence at the site to the nation's victorious Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, the heroic martyrs and veterans, the brave army, and the people.

“With the victory achieved in the 44-day Patriotic War, Aghdam and other districts and cities regained their liberation and entered a new era.

The Aghdam Railway and Bus Terminal Complex, inaugurated by the President on May 10, on the occasion of the 102nd anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, reflects the new era of Aghdam and the strength of our rebuilding nation.

Covering nearly 8 hectares, this is the first multimodal transport center in Azerbaijan and the Karabakh economic region. The country's first enclosed railway platform, 350 meters long, has been built here. The railway station will serve 800-1,000 passengers daily, while the bus terminal will accommodate 1,300-1,500 passengers per day.

I would like to remind you that trains on the Baku-Khankendi-Baku line last operated along the Baku-Aghdam-Baku route in 1993. Following the occupation of Aghdam, this service was halted, and the railway infrastructure suffered major destruction.

Now, these damages are being repaired through the Aghdam Railway and Bus Terminal Complex, built as part of the Barda-Aghdam railway restoration. Construction began in 2020 under Presidential Decree, and the railway line spans 47.1 kilometers, including 130 engineering structures such as three bridges, crossings, and four stations (Barda, Kocherli, Tazakend, Aghdam). Modern passenger facilities and parking areas have been constructed at the stations. Soon, you will be able to experience all these amenities firsthand.

Dear residents of Aghdam,

Today, the first passengers have traveled on the Baku-Aghdam-Baku railway, which will not only enhance public transport accessibility in the Karabakh economic region but also contribute to the socio-economic revival of Aghdam and surrounding districts, expand transport opportunities in the region, and support the overall Great Return," he said.

Guliyev added that the restoration of railway infrastructure in liberated territories is not limited to the Barda-Aghdam line.

“As part of this effort, construction of the Aghdam-Khankendi railway has already begun. On July 3, President Ilham Aliyev laid the foundation for the Khankendi Railway and Bus Terminal Complex, which will be equipped with modern infrastructure, innovative technology, and digital solutions to provide advanced passenger services. The opening of both the Aghdam-Khankendi railway and the Khankendi complex is planned by the end of 2026.

Before the occupation, passenger trains operated along the Baku-Khankendi-Baku route, inaugurated in 1979 by National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

In addition to Karabakh, railway infrastructure is being restored in the East Zangazur economic region. Design works on the Horadiz-Aghband railway are 84 percent complete, with 67 percent of construction and installation finalized. Currently, earthworks and engineering structures are underway along the 75-106 km stretch, including the construction of stations at Yukari Marjanli, Shukurbeyli, Soltanli, Gumlag, Hakari, Minjivan, Bartaz, and Aghband. A total of 553 engineering structures, including bridges, crossings, tunnels, galleries, and retaining walls, will be built.

As part of the president's recent visit to the United States, an agreement was reached to construct a transport line through Armenian territory connecting directly to Nakhchivan. This historic achievement, enabling the Zangazur corridor, motivates our work, and we are making every effort to complete the Horadiz-Aghband line and reach the Armenian border quickly," he added.

The Deputy Chairman noted that Türkiye's Kars-Iğdır-Aralık-Dilucu railway line, connecting to the Zangazur corridor at the Nakhchivan border, has also begun construction.

"Restoration of Nakhchivan's railway infrastructure has been declared a priority by our country's leadership, and our company plans to commence work on this route as soon as possible.

Dear Guests,

In conclusion, I would like to highlight that Azerbaijan Railways is undertaking major efforts to improve passenger service quality and expand travel routes. Last year, we restored the Baku-Balakan-Baku line with a modern, fast sleeper train. Daily trips operate to and from Shaki, Qakh, Zagatala, and Balakan.

The domestic travel network has also been extended from Baku to Aghstafa and Gazakh, where, for the first time, fast“Stadler” trains have started operating. The upgraded Baku-Gazakh railway infrastructure has enhanced mobility for nearly 10,000 residents in the wider region, expanding nationwide travel options by train," Guliyev concluded.