Klymenko, Kravchenko Brief Zelensky On Initial Details Of Parubiy Murder

"Ukraine's Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko and Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko have just reported the first known circumstances of the horrendous murder in Lviv. Andriy Parubiy was killed. My condolences to his family and loved ones," Zelensky wrote.

He added that all necessary forces and means are engaged in the investigation and search for the killer.

According to the National Police of Ukraine, on August 30, at around noon, a report of gunfire in the Sykhivskyi district of Lviv was received via 102.

The victim died at the scene from sustained injuries and was identified as a prominent civic and political figure born in 1971.

