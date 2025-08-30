Bihar Elections 2025 A 'Clincher' Is SIR A Political Football For Rahul Gandhi? Exclusive

The Bihar Elections are shaping up to be a crucial battleground ahead of 2025. But is the SIR (Special Intensive Revision) being used as a mere political football by Rahul Gandhi and his party to gain leverage? Watch this exclusive conversation with Senior Journalist and Political Commentator Bipin Sharma with Asianet News English.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.