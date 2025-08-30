Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Bihar Elections 2025 A 'Clincher' Is SIR A Political Football For Rahul Gandhi? Exclusive


2025-08-30 07:00:37
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

The Bihar Elections are shaping up to be a crucial battleground ahead of 2025. But is the SIR (Special Intensive Revision) being used as a mere political football by Rahul Gandhi and his party to gain leverage? Watch this exclusive conversation with Senior Journalist and Political Commentator Bipin Sharma with Asianet News English.

MENAFN30082025007385015968ID1109996318

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search