Ambassador Gao Wenqi Publishes A Signed Article In Rwanda Mainstream Media To Commemorate The 80Th Anniversary Of The Victory Of The Chinese People's War Of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression And The World Anti-Fascist War
On August 29, Ambassador to Rwanda H.E. GAO Wenqi published a signed article in Rwanda mainstream media entitled“Learn from History and Build a Better Tomorrow”.
The article noted that this year marks the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War. It was a victory of justice over evil, light over dark. As the main eastern battlefield of World War II, China won 14 years of tenacious and unyielding resistance against Japanese aggression, which led to national liberation and independence, and made indelible contributions to the victory of the World Anti-Fascist War.
The article pointed out that the victory of the World Anti-Fascist War was a victory of patriotism, peace and solidarity. The war is over, but the lessons remain relevant. Only by remembering history and cherishing peace can countries create a better future and prevent the catastrophe form recurring.
The article stressed that the international community needs to respect history, oppose historical revisionism and nihilism, uphold a correct viewof the history of WWII, defend the victorious outcomes and the post-war international order with the United Nations at its core. Peace must be upheld should pursue peaceful development, and oppose the willful threat or use of force. Solidarity must be cemented international community should oppose unilateralism and power politics, uphold the authority of the United Nations, and jointly build a community with a shared future for humanity.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the Republic of Rwanda.
