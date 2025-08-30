Ben Sulayem Says Paraguay's FIA WRC Debut Points Way Towards Exciting New Era For Rallying

Dubai, UAE, 30August, 2025: Mohammed Ben Sulayem, President of the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA), says Paraguay's debut in the FIA World Rally Championship this weekend and the season finale in Saudi Arabia point the way towards an exciting new era for rallying at the highest level.

Ben Sulayem was present at the FIA's ceremonial opening on Friday night of the inaugural FIA WRC Rally del Paraguay 2025, along with the President of Paraguay, Santiago Peña.

Taking place in Encarnación, in the Itapúa region, the country's maiden appearance on the WRC calendar marks a historic moment for Paraguayan motorsport, building on a united passion for racing and rich rally heritage.

With the new WRC Rally Saudi Arabia rounding off the 2025 season in November, and the process to secure a new WRC commercial rights holder under way, Ben Sulayem believes the championship will continue to grow and reach new heights.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, the FIA President said:“This is a historic moment for Paraguay, for South America, and for global motorsport. Over the coming days the eyes of the world will be on Encarnación, and on Paraguay. That is the power of motorsport, of collaboration, and of the FIA.

“There is no doubt: Paraguay has a profound love for motorsport. Here, rallying is more than a sport. It is part of the national identity. It is a passion built on resilience, courage, and dedication.

“The FIA WRC is entering an exciting new era. With another new event to follow in Saudi Arabia, millions of fans worldwide following the action, and younger audiences driving global growth, the championship is ready to rise to the next level.”

Added Ben Sulayem:“Thank you, President Peña for your warm welcome, your generous hospitality, and your true friendship. Your leadership and support for this sport we love has made this moment possible.

“Thank you to the Touring y Automóvil Club Paraguayo. Your work reflects the very values of the FIA. Thank you to the drivers, the teams, the organiser – Comite Olimpico Paraguayo, the officials, the volunteers, and to all the rally fans. Without you none of this would be possible.”

With the ceremonial opening completed, the FIA WRC Rally del Paraguay moved onto its multi-stage competition, with drivers facing a mix of smooth red-earth stages and trickier technical sections through dense vegetation.

Earlier this month the FIA, the governing body for world motorsport and the federation for mobility organisations worldwide, announced that a tender process will be run for a new commercial rights holder of the FIA WRC.

It followed an extensive period of discussions by the FIA with Red Bull and KW25, the current commercial rights holders, who have taken the decision to commence the process.

The FIA World Rally Championship has seen a surge in popularity in recent years, attracting a cumulative television audience of 1.3bn and more than 4 million on-site visitors in 2024.

-ENDS-

The Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) is the governing body for world motorsport and the federation for mobility organisations globally. It is a non-profit organisation committed to driving innovation and championing safety, sustainability and equality across motor sport and mobility.

Founded in 1904, with offices in Paris, London and Geneva, the FIA brings together 245 Member Organisations across five continents, representing millions of road users, motor sport professionals and volunteers. It develops and enforces regulations for motor sport, including seven FIA World Championships, to ensure worldwide competitions are safe and fair for all.