Rubio Discusses Iran with European Counterparts
(MENAFN) US Secretary of State Marco Rubio had a conversation with his French, German, and British counterparts about Iran, the State Department reported on Wednesday.
Rubio spoke with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, and UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy, as stated by Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott.
"All reiterated their commitment to ensuring that Iran never develops or obtains a nuclear weapon," the statement noted.
According to a news outlet, Barrot, Wadephul, Lammy, and EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas informed Rubio of their plans to activate the "snapback" sanctions mechanism against Iran on Thursday.
European leaders are of the view that Iran has violated the 2015 nuclear agreement for several years without corrective measures, a European diplomat shared.
The activation of the snapback process will take 30 days, and European leaders aim to complete it before Russia takes on the rotating presidency of the UN Security Council in October.
The E3 countries remain open to diplomatic dialogue with Iran during this implementation phase, another diplomat told the news outlet.
On Tuesday, senior Iranian and European officials engaged in discussions in Geneva regarding nuclear inspections amid the E3’s warning to trigger the UN sanctions "snapback mechanism."
