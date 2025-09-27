2Nd Round Of Qatar Dragon Boat Regatta Concludes At Lusail Marina

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The second round of the Qatar Dragon Boat Regatta concluded with the distribution of prizes and medals.

Competition began at 5am and lasted approximately six hours, transforming the Lusail Marina promenade into a vibrant hub of activity.

Nine professional Qatari teams participated, along with six cooperate teams. Qatar Airways topped the amateur awards, while Angry Birds, Onslaught, and Masterpiece took the lion's share of the podium.

The Qatar Volunteer Center partnered with the Dragon Boat Regatta organizing the Qatar team to manage the event.

The Qatar Cancer Society also participated during the competition, presenting gifts to spectators and competitors. Blood sugar levels were also checked by the Qatar Diabetes Association.

This round will be followed by the third and final round on November 20. Over four days, the highlight of the event will be the participation of several teams from outside Qatar, in addition to professional and amateur teams from Qatar.