Kim Jong Un Awaits Attending Beijing’s Military Parade
(MENAFN) North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is preparing to make his multilateral diplomatic debut by attending a significant military parade in Beijing next week, celebrating the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.
On Thursday, both Beijing and Pyongyang nearly simultaneously revealed Kim’s participation in the military procession, which will honor China's Victory Day, set for Sept. 3 at Tiananmen Square in the Chinese capital.
Beijing officially designates the 1937-1945 period as the "War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression," viewing it as an integral part of the wider "World Anti-Fascist War."
A total of 26 foreign leaders, including presidents and prime ministers from Russia, Indonesia, Pakistan, and India, are expected to be present at the event.
Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico will be the sole prominent Western official among the dignitaries in Beijing.
Representatives from global organizations, such as the UN, will also participate in the ceremony.
Kim Jong Un's attendance in Beijing next week will mark his first appearance at an international multilateral gathering since assuming leadership in December 2011, following the death of his father, Kim Jong-il.
