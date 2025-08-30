Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kim Jong Un Awaits Attending Beijing’s Military Parade

Kim Jong Un Awaits Attending Beijing’s Military Parade


2025-08-30 06:29:02
(MENAFN) North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is preparing to make his multilateral diplomatic debut by attending a significant military parade in Beijing next week, celebrating the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.

On Thursday, both Beijing and Pyongyang nearly simultaneously revealed Kim’s participation in the military procession, which will honor China's Victory Day, set for Sept. 3 at Tiananmen Square in the Chinese capital.

Beijing officially designates the 1937-1945 period as the "War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression," viewing it as an integral part of the wider "World Anti-Fascist War."

A total of 26 foreign leaders, including presidents and prime ministers from Russia, Indonesia, Pakistan, and India, are expected to be present at the event.

Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico will be the sole prominent Western official among the dignitaries in Beijing.

Representatives from global organizations, such as the UN, will also participate in the ceremony.

Kim Jong Un's attendance in Beijing next week will mark his first appearance at an international multilateral gathering since assuming leadership in December 2011, following the death of his father, Kim Jong-il.

MENAFN30082025000045017167ID1109996287

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search