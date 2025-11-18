Archer To Supply Its Proprietary Electric Powertrain To Third Parties, Starting With Anduril And EDGE Group For Their Recently Announced Omen Autonomous Air Vehicle



The agreement marks the first time Archer will make its proprietary, dual use advanced powertrain technology, currently in use on its Midnight eVTOL aircraft, available to a third party, introducing a new revenue stream.

Deal underscores the potential value of Archer's core technology, further highlighting the importance of Archer's strategic decision to vertically integrate its design and manufacturing of the battery pack, resulting in a solution that meets the rigorous standards of safety, performance, and reliability necessary for aviation use cases.

The first third-party product to receive Archer's powertrain technology is Omen, a hover-to-cruise Autonomous Air Vehicle that will be co-developed and co-produced by Anduril and EDGE Group in the UAE. Archer is manufacturing its electric powertrain across its almost 1,000,000 square feet of manufacturing and test facilities in the U.S., which apply automation to the key areas of its manufacturing process to ensure it can be manufactured reliably and at scale.

DUBAI - November 18, 2025 - Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE: ACHR) today announced an agreement to supply Anduril Industries and EDGE Group with Archer's dual use electric powertrain technology to accelerate the development and scaled production of Anduril's recently unveiled Omen Autonomous Air Vehicle system. The UAE has committed to an initial acquisition of 50 Omen systems, creating an established demand signal for the Omen system and Archer's powertrain technology. The agreement marks the first time Archer will make its proprietary, advanced powertrain technology, in use on its Midnight eVTOL aircraft, available for use by a third party, introducing a new revenue stream

Archer has invested heavily in developing a proprietary, best-in-class electric powertrain that is highly optimized for a range of commercial and defense aviation use-cases. This expansion of Archer's business lines to supply electric powertrains for defense applications builds on Archer's accumulated experience in battery and electric engine technologies and opens a new, high upside revenue stream for the company.

“While most see our Midnight eVTOL as an aircraft, we view Midnight as a platform that plays host to a wide range of new and exciting aerospace technologies that will be leveraged way beyond our own aircraft. Our powertrain deal with Anduril is the first of what we expect to be many examples of this,” said Adam Goldstein, founder and CEO of Archer.“For almost a year, we have worked closely with Anduril's team as we advance our hybrid-electric aircraft project. As we've familiarized ourselves with each other's technology, new and interesting opportunities to collaborate beyond the scope of the initial hybrid aircraft project have been uncovered. We could not be more excited to expand the scope of our partnership with Anduril as we open up a new revenue stream for Archer's business as a powertrain supplier for next-generation electric aircraft.”

Shane Arnott, Anduril's SVP of Engineering, commented,“We've been working on Omen for more than five years. By combining the Archer team's expertise in powertrain technology with a little bit of Anduril magic, we've been able to mature our propulsion solution to achieve the ranges, speeds, and payload capacity we need to make Omen operationally relevant for a variety of dual-use mission sets. The maturity and reliability of Archer's powertrain platform de-risks our plans to deliver a production variant of Omen to customers at scale.”

Archer has recently been active in making other international deals tied to its flagship Midnight eVTOL, announcing an exclusive agreement with Korean Air to commercialize AAM technology across multiple markets and use cases. In Japan, both Osaka and Tokyo have selected Archer and its local partner to lead AAM deployments in those cities.

Archer's Midnight is a piloted aircraft designed to carry four-passengers and perform rapid back-to-back trips with minimal charge time between flights. Midnight has the potential to replace 60-90-minute commutes by car with 10-20-minute electric air taxi flights that are safe, sustainable, low-noise and cost-competitive with ground transportation.

