Flash Floods Disrupt Life In Khyber, Damage Schools And Under-Construction Cricket Academy

Recent heavy rains in various parts of Khyber district triggered flash floods that severely disrupted daily life in Landi Kotal, Jamrud, and Torkham Border areas. The floods damaged educational institutions, places of worship, and caused immense hardship for the local population.

In Landi Kotal's Zain Tadda area, the building of a government high school was badly damaged and declared unsafe for students. Power supply was also affected after electric poles were damaged in multiple locations.

Chairman of The Hundred Organization Khyber, Maroof Khan Afridi, has demanded the immediate construction of a protective embankment around the school to ensure the continuity of education.

Meanwhile, water entered a mosque near the base camp at Torkham Border, while the flood passing through Ali Masjid Gharaoba posed a serious threat to nearby residents. In Jamrud, children were seen near a stormwater drain, prompting citizens to share videos online and appeal to rescue authorities for immediate assistance.

Local residents and tribal elders have called for the construction of a bridge on the Pak-Afghan Highway to prevent prolonged road closures during floods, which cause severe problems for students, patients, and travelers. They have also demanded the construction of a rainwater dam in Landi Kotal to store precious rainwater for future use.

According to locals, the construction of a rainwater dam would help raise the groundwater level, reduce the impact of drought, and convert wasted rainwater into a valuable resource.

In another incident, the boundary wall of the under-construction Khial Mat Shah Kallay Cricket Academy in the Kamarkhel area collapsed due to heavy rain and flooding. The wall, built at a cost of Rs 4.4 million, reportedly fell due to poor construction quality and the absence of a proper drainage system.

The academy's landowner, Khial Mat Shah Afridi, told the media that the project was launched in 2021 on land he had donated free of cost, but it remains incomplete. He alleged that the government contractor abandoned the work midway, resulting in the collapse of the wall during the floods.

Afridi added that he had lodged several written complaints with the Communication and Works Department and the Sports Department in Khyber regarding substandard construction and faulty planning, but no significant action or response has been taken so far.