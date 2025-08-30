Azerbaijani Official Reveals Timeline For Residents' Return To Nation's Aghdam City
Huseynov disseminated a progress report regarding the urban
revitalization initiatives, highlighting that comprehensive
infrastructural enhancements are presently in execution within
Aghdam.
“The development of an integrated transit hub comprising a bus terminal and railway station within the urban landscape will optimize transit efficiency to Aghdam,” he articulated.
Huseynov pointed out that the strategic transition to Aghdam city is slated for the forthcoming autumnal period.
“I extend my heartfelt commendations to all stakeholders present on this significant milestone.” We are reinitiating our operational presence in Aghdam. It is highly probable that in the forthcoming year, the urban historical cultural precinct will undergo comprehensive restoration and subsequently be made accessible for public engagement," he elaborated.
