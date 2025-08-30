Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijani Official Reveals Timeline For Residents' Return To Nation's Aghdam City

2025-08-30 06:03:51
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, August 30.​ Residents have already begun relocating to three villages around Aghdam city, said Emin Huseynov, Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan for Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavend districts, Trend reports.

Huseynov disseminated a progress report regarding the urban revitalization initiatives, highlighting that comprehensive infrastructural enhancements are presently in execution within Aghdam.

“The development of an integrated transit hub comprising a bus terminal and railway station within the urban landscape will optimize transit efficiency to Aghdam,” he articulated.

Huseynov pointed out that the strategic transition to Aghdam city is slated for the forthcoming autumnal period.

“I extend my heartfelt commendations to all stakeholders present on this significant milestone.” We are reinitiating our operational presence in Aghdam. It is highly probable that in the forthcoming year, the urban historical cultural precinct will undergo comprehensive restoration and subsequently be made accessible for public engagement," he elaborated.

