Southern Military Zone Thwarts Drone-Assisted Drug Smuggling Attempt

Amman, August 30 (Petra) - Southern Military Zone foiled an attempt to smuggle a quantity of narcotics using a drone on its western front on Friday evening.In a Jordan Armed Forces (JAF) statement, the operation was carried out in coordination with security agencies and the Anti-Narcotics Department (AND).Rules of engagement were implemented after the drone was detected by Border Guard forces and shot down inside Jordanian territory.The statement said the seized items were transferred to the relevant authorities.